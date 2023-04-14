RCMP at Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture

Civil Forfeiture Office members were following up on a BC Court of Appeal ruling

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP was seen at the Hells Angels clubhouse on Ellis Street Friday morning (April 14) as members of the Civil Forfeiture Office (CFO) followed up on a BC Court of Appeal ruling.

Staff Sgt. Lindsay Houghton with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit confirmed to Capital News that officers were in attendance to ‘keep the peace.’

At issue is the forfeiture to the province of the Kelowna clubhouse, as well as those in East Vancouver and Nanaimo, because of alleged criminal activity.

Capital News has reached out to the CFO for comment.

READ MORE: Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver seized by government

