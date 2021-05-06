RCMP begin checking drivers on BC highways

Four check points are set up Thursday May 6 around the province

RCMP established their first road check to enforce a non-essential travel on Highway 3 near Manning Park, Thursday May 6, late in the afternoon.

The operation is one of four occurring throughout the province, with other road checks being placed at Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area and at Highway 99 in the Lillooet area.

The province has broken B.C. up into three travel zones: Vancouver Island, Interior/Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal/Fraser Health.

Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions at a road check or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order.

“At the road check locations police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel,” RCMP said in a recent press release.

“If an officer determines that a person is travelling for non-essential reasons they will be directed to leave the region. Those refusing to do so may face fines under the Emergency Program Act.”

Related:B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Related: Princeton-area cabin owners consider defying travel ban

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com