RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

When the Logan Lake RCMP received a call about an injured bald eagle on June 30, the detachment commander had to be resourceful to rescue the bird from the road.

Const. Ryan Dell responded to the roadside near Mammette Lake Road and Foley Road, and found the eagle unable or unwilling to leave the area.

Concerned for its well-being, Dell and another officer borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to capture the eagle and take it to the detachment cells to care for it overnight.

READ MORE: Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

The following morning, the officers transferred the eagle to the BC Wildlife Park rehabilitation facility in Kamloops.

“As a Mountie, you wear many hats,” Dell said in a release. “Some days you are a career counsellor or a conflict mediator, other days a traffic enforcer or a homicide investigator, some days you are an animal wrangler.

“Whatever the call, we take them all.”


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Just Posted

Vernon woman’s participation in Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

VJH Foundation to host annual Charity Classic

People are encouraged to register now as the event is already two-thirds full

Vernon Tolko United U15 boys dominate B.C. finals

Team wins provincial championship and Fair Play Award without conceding a goal against

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada is predicting mainly sunny weather going into the weekend

SilverStar hosts highest outdoor tasting

Mile High festival adds cider and spirits to wine event

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Funding allocated for engineering study at Summerland creek

Eneas Creek has been affected by flood waters

Okanagan couple hospitalized during RV road trip in U.S.

A GoFundMe for Bruce and Donna Falkins has been started for their recovery

Flames burn Vernon Tigers to clinch lacrosse semi-final series

The South Okanagan Flames will be playing in the Thompson-Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League finals

Fines added to Salmon Arm’s panhandling bylaw to be used as last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

Okanagan multi-sport dome completion on track

City council got an update on the $4.1 million West Kelowna project

Summerland Arena crews installing ice for summer hockey camps

Increase in ice time bookings seen in recent years

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

Most Read