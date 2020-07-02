RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

For the first time since gaining his position with the RCMP five years ago, Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli held a press conference regarding the concerns over recent incidents with law enforcement.

Haugli said he has heard many concerns from the public, local officials, friends and family regarding the actions of several South East Division RCMP members.

“High public confidence is what we strive for, and when we become aware of concerning behaviour we need to ensure the public we are taking the necessary steps to gather all the facts, using legislative processes to make a determination on what occurred and hold our members accountable,” he explained.

This comes after a video showing a Kelowna RCMP officer dragging UBCO student Mona Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot during a wellness check.

A Code of Conduct investigation is underway into the incident and Haugli said because of the high priority of this investigation it will be advanced to an external police agency for a review. However, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia, a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer, will not be investigating this incident. Haugli said despite Wang’s civil suit against the RCMP member and the detachment there was not enough reason for the IIO to become involved.

The investigation will be handed over to Crown Counsel, which should conclude sometime in July, according to Haugli.

“Given the UBCO case and other wellness check cases highlighted throughout this country my team and I feel it is of the utmost importance to expand the best practices of the Police and Crisis Team program (PACT) in the South East District,” said Haugli. “Generally mental health-related calls for service on the Southeast District are increasing. We are especially seeing an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The PACT consists of a dedicated psychiatric nurse and a specially trained RCMP officer who patrols the streets and responds to calls.

In the last four years, there has been a 21 per cent increase in mental health check occurrences. In the first five months of 2020, the Southeast District of the RCMP experienced 6,446 occurrences and in May the highest number ever of mental health check occurrences was recorded, totalling 1,456.

“My goal is to greatly expand this needed service (PACT) in existing locations and it is not always available, and introduce it in as many communities as possible,” stated Haugli.

Currently, only Kamloops and Kelowna have a PACT program.

“If there is an inability to provide a dedicated Interior Health nurse for every call, then I want to implement a real-time information sharing model that provides our members with important health information that will ensure a wholesome assessment of the person in crisis before attended the call,” he explained.

Haugli said he is looking to work with the CEO of Interior Health to increase the PACT program.

When questioned about the UBCO video of the officer dragging Mona Wang, Haugli replied he was deeply concerned when he first viewed it. “

” I am sorry to Ms. Wang for what occurred. If that was my family member or friend I would want answers as well,” he said.

Haugli would not comment on how many officers within South East Division were on administrative duty at this time.

Browning has since been placed on administrative duty and is the subject of an internal investigation.

More to come.

