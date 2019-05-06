RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

A prolific offender is not welcome on Vancouver Island, and certainly not after committing another crime last week in Nanaimo.

A 38-year-old man, arrested Tuesday after being found near Cypress Street with a bait bike, was charged with possession of stolen property and released, but one of his release conditions states that he is prohibited from being on Vancouver Island except for court appearances.

“At that point, officers did not waste any time and drove the accused to the Departure Bay ferry terminal. After purchasing a walk-on ticket for him out with their own money and ensuring he was onboard the next outbound ferry, the officers collectively waved goodbye to him,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

At the time of his arrest, the man was the subject of 11 arrest warrants throughout Alberta and was facing charges there for several violent offences.

“This should be a good reminder to anyone intent on travelling to our fair city and engaging in criminal activity: you’re not welcome here,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

