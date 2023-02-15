RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki looks on during Canada Day celebrations at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Lucki says she has decided to retire and her last day will be March 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki looks on during Canada Day celebrations at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Lucki says she has decided to retire and her last day will be March 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

Lucki says she is proud of the steps taken during her tenure to modernize the RCMP

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month.

There has been speculation about Lucki’s future as she approaches the end of her five-year term.

In a statement Lucki says it is not an easy decision to leave as she has loved being the storied organization’s 24th commissioner.

Lucki took over an organization that had become mired in internal dissension over long-standing issues of bullying and harassment.

She says she is proud of the steps taken during her tenure to modernize the RCMP through increased accountability and measures to address systemic racism.

Lucki says she knows this work will continue after her last day on March 17.

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Moving portion of Coldstream Creek will cost nearly half a million dollars
Next story
UPDATE: Vernon hotel helping victims of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Just Posted

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria this week offers both lessons and warnings for people in British Columbia as images emerge of the human devastation and costly damage, Canadian seismology experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra
UPDATE: Vernon hotel helping victims of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Vernon Fire Rescue Services snuffed a suspicious fire in the downtown area early Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)
Firefighters snuff suspicious fire at downtown Vernon business

A plane flying over Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Take flight with behind-the-scenes tour at Kelowna airport

An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Dust advisory stirred up early in Vernon