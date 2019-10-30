RCMP concerned over missing Vernon man

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.
Konnor Austin Taylor was last heard from a few days ago.
“Police are very concerned for Konner’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
Taylor, 24, is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-five, 130-pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Konnor Taylor is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.