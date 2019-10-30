Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for the well-being of missing Vernon man Konnor Taylor. (RCMP photo)

RCMP concerned over missing Vernon man

It’s out of character for Konnor Taylor, 24, to be out of contact with family, friends

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Konnor Austin Taylor was last heard from a few days ago.

READ MORE: RCMP search for missing man believed to still be in the Okanagan

“Police are very concerned for Konner’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Taylor, 24, is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-five, 130-pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Konnor Taylor is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

