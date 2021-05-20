Nikita Myltoft. (Contributed)

Nikita Myltoft. (Contributed)

RCMP, COSAR searching for missing Kelowna teen

Nikita Myltoft, 15, left home in north Glenmore on Thursday morning and has not returned

The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Nikita Myltoft left her north Glenmore home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday (May 20) and has not returned as expected.

“Her parents are very concerned and ask anyone who has seen her to call police,” said COSAR in a brief news release.

Myltoft is described as 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair.

Anybody with information on Myltoft’s whereabouts can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

