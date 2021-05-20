RCMP, COSAR searching for missing Kelowna teen

The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Nikita Myltoft left her north Glenmore home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday (May 20) and has not returned as expected.
“Her parents are very concerned and ask anyone who has seen her to call police,” said COSAR in a brief news release.
Myltoft is described as 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair.
Anybody with information on Myltoft’s whereabouts can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
