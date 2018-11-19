RCMP deploy spike belt on Highway 5 to stop driver

Numerous complaints were reported driver’s behaviour to the Barriere and Kamloops RCMP

  • Nov. 19, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP are investigating after a group of bystanders boxed in an alleged drunk driver near Barrier on Thursday.

According to police, the group boxed in a vehicle about 1:45 a.m. on Barriere bridge on Highway 5. However, the suspect vehicle was able to drive away from the bystanders and continued south on the Highway.

RCMP officers responded to the area and while on route they received additional updated reports from several truckers and motorists that the suspect driver was driving in the opposite lane and swerving all over the road.

Police attempted a traffic stop, however the vehicle failed to stop, turned around, and was blocked by bystander semi-trucks. The vehicle then changed directions again and struck the marked police vehicle twice at a slow speed and continued on.

Another officer on the scene deployed a spike belt and partially disabled the car, however the vehicle continued southbound at very low speed. The driver then struck a second unoccupied police vehicle.

As a precautionary measure, northbound traffic to the south of the location was stopped by police.

A Kamloops Police Dog Service unit also attended the area, and deployed a second spike belt, deflating the remaining tires on the vehicle.

However the driver continued driving the vehicle at low speeds on its flat tires and was approaching the stopped traffic, forcing the police to box the vehicle in, which finally brought it to a stop.

The driver, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address, refused to exit the vehicle and had to be removed from the vehicle by police, and taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation revealed that alcohol or drugs were not contributing factors in the man’s behaviour, and once assessed medically it was determined that the man may have been suffering from a mental health disorder.

A number of criminal code charges are being proposed to Crown Counsel in relation to this incident.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects
Next story
Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Just Posted

Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects

The bail hearing for Richard Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Nicole Leavins was adjourned to Dec. 17

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The following people are wanted on various warrants by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Trial begins for North Okanagan gymnastics coach facing child pornography charges

The trial begins at 10 a.m. in Vernon Supreme Court

Christmas ghosts haunt Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

A Christmas Carol runs at Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

Vernon Vipers tie it up late, lose in shootout

The Vernon Vipers dropped their Sunday matinee to the visiting Victoria Grizzlies 6-5 in a shootout.

Weekday weather update

A look at your weather for the week of Nov. 19 in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Differences between the California and Okanagan fires taken seriously

Chief Travis Whiting and Kelowna Fire Department learn from the devasting U.S. fires

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Vernon Community Champion keeping roots alive

“No matter where Chinese people go, they always maintain their values and their roots.”

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Food Action Society celebrates volunteers

Nov. 23 concert with vonReason open to the public

Vernon ringette action underway Sunday

Vernon teams dominate in West Kelowna and Salmon Arm

Most Read