One person was allegedly arrested at the scene

Witnesses are reporting an RCMP take down on North Glenmore Road near Lake Country, Monday afternoon.

Police allegedly deployed a spike belt across the road to stop a grey car around 2:20 p.m.

According to a social media post, officers had guns drawn at the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time what led to this incident.

More to come.

