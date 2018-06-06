RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

Officers and staff of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment needed to be evacuated from the building Tuesday night after a suspicious package was brought inside.

According to a police press release, the item was found by investigators and brought to the detachment at about 10 p.m.

“Due to the unknown nature of the item and upon further analysis, the decision was made to evacuate the detachment,” the release notes.

The detachment was closed for roughly 10 hours until an RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) could be brought in to remove the package, which was “disposed of accordingly,” police said.

Police services, including 911 dispatch and non-emergency lines were not disrupted during the evacuation.

Officials continue to investigate.

