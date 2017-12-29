RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Police divers have recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy missing when the car he was in plunged into Arrow Lake on Wednesday.

The RCMP say its Underwater Recovery Team recovered the boy’s body on Thursday, soon after beginning their search.

The boy had been in the car with his father and sister when the vehicle skidded off the road, rolled down an embankment and sank into the lake near the Halcyon Hot Springs.

While the 37-year-old driver and his 11-year-old daughter were able to escape, the boy was missing after the accident.

READ MORE: Boy missing following crash into lake

“This is a tragic end to a family’s holiday season, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and their extended network of family and friends,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor of the Kootenay Boundary Regional District RCMP.

The name of the boy or his family will not be released at this time, say police.

The West Kootenay Traffic Services Unit and Nakusp RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident. Police are still seeking witnesses.

Previous story
Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season
Next story
Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

Just Posted

Vernon hospital fundraiser exceeds target

Light A Bulb campaign for Vernon Jubilee Hospital raises $275,888

Vernon clarifies snow removal policy

Street cleaning priorities divided into three levels

New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Hoping that winter will let up? You’re out of luck.

Kelowna pays tribute to murdered woman and children at vigil

Clara Forman and her two daughters Karina and Yesenia were remembered fondly Thursday

IH confirms new case of meningococcal disease

Confirmed case outside Okanagan but within Interior Health region

Fountain Tire manager surprises Lumby family with a car for Christmas

Car gives Lumby mother a second chance

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Biathlon event goes big

Sovereign Lake’s Biathlon Regional Fun Race and B.C. Winter Games Biathlon Qualifier were a hit

Chimney fire in Winfield

Fire in Winfield a “close call”

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at noon Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Most Read