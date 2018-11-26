RCMP explosive disposal unit called to Osoyoos

At just after 5 p.m. Nov. 24, Osoyoos RCMP and Penticton RCMP Dog Services responded to a report of a male who pointed a firearm and threatened a victim at a residence in the 14000 block of 97 Ave.

During the investigation police conducted a search of the residence and located insecure loaded firearms as well as an improvised explosive device (IED) and charging cords. The residence was secured by police overnight and on Nov. 25, the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) from the Lower Mainland attended and removed the IED and charging cords from the residence and rendered them safe.

“I am very proud of my officers and the members of the EDU who unselfishly put themselves in harms way to ensure these explosives were found and disposed of properly,” said Sergeant Jason BAYDA

Area Commander

Osoyoos Detachment/RCMP E Division in a news release. “There is no doubt these officers saved the young children who also live in the residence from serious harm or death had the explosives detonated in their presence.”

The file is still under investigation.

