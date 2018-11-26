Osoyoos RCMP called in the explosive device disposal unit after IED found in home. Western News file photo

RCMP explosive disposal unit called to Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP call in the bomb disposal unit after improvised explosive device found

At just after 5 p.m. Nov. 24, Osoyoos RCMP and Penticton RCMP Dog Services responded to a report of a male who pointed a firearm and threatened a victim at a residence in the 14000 block of 97 Ave.

During the investigation police conducted a search of the residence and located insecure loaded firearms as well as an improvised explosive device (IED) and charging cords. The residence was secured by police overnight and on Nov. 25, the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) from the Lower Mainland attended and removed the IED and charging cords from the residence and rendered them safe.

“I am very proud of my officers and the members of the EDU who unselfishly put themselves in harms way to ensure these explosives were found and disposed of properly,” said Sergeant Jason BAYDA

Area Commander

Osoyoos Detachment/RCMP E Division in a news release. “There is no doubt these officers saved the young children who also live in the residence from serious harm or death had the explosives detonated in their presence.”

The file is still under investigation.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia
Next story
RCMP spokesman spiralled into rage, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Just Posted

Okanagan man gets 3.5 years for sex with minor

Sentence handed down in Vernon Law Courts Nov. 26

North Okanagan wastewater recovery group formed

Eight men and women selected for group that will help steer proposed Spallumcheen plant

Management plan laid out for popular Vernon park

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park focus of plan and Dec. 10 meeting

Vernon campaigns points finger at Canada Post for slow start

31st annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light A Bulb campaign is at $44,000 of $275,000 goal

Board elected to represent business community in Armstrong

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2018-2019 Board of Directors.

Storyhive grant music to Vernon’s TassNata’s ears

Local hip hop artist awarded $10,000 to produce music video

B.C. chief tells pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

The hearings in Victoria will gather evidence from Indigenous groups about the pipeline expansion project

Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across B.C.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government’s sustainable services negotiating mandate

RCMP spokesman spiralled into rage, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

RCMP explosive disposal unit called to Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP call in the bomb disposal unit after improvised explosive device found

O’Leary holds campaign-style event with Scheer

Sheer to get some star power from businessman Kevin O’Leary

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Icy Grey Cup leads to possible field improvements by CFL

The field conditions emerged as one of the main talking points in Calgary’s 27-16 victory over Ottawa

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

Most Read