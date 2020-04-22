This undated photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in a weekend shooting rampage by a gunman disguised as a police officer in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. (RCMP/The Canadian Press via AP)

RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

The RCMP Foundation has established a new Fallen Officer Fund to help the family of Nova Scotia officer Cst. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty April 19th.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we learned of the loss of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Force who was killed in the line of duty, responding to an active shooter incident,” said Kevin Lawton, executive director of The RCMP Foundation.

“April 19th marks a devastating day for Nova Scotia and all of Canada. Our thoughts go out to Heidi’s family and to all of the families impacted by this tragedy.”

READ ALSO: RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

READ ALSO: Nova Scotia RCMP say shooter acted alone

The RCMP Foundation will act on behalf of Stevenson’s family and the RCMP to receive donations from the public, groups or organizations wishing to support the family through this tragedy.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.rcmp-f.ca. Charitable donation receipts are available.

The RCMP Foundation, based in Ottawa, Ont., founded in 1994, is a nationally registered charity and is the namesake charity of the RCMP.

Kevin Lawton of The RCMP Foundation introduces a new Fallen Officer Fund in the video below:

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland woman searching for a new place to live

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon man shares baby goat videos to show beauty amid pandemic

‘There is such a desperate need for some reminders of purities in this world’

Hockey program elimination impacts Vernon Vipers alum

D-man Cameron Trott was in third year at U. of Lethbridge, which eliminated men’s and women’s teams

Okanagan chambers of commerce unite to battle COVID-19

From Enderby to Osoyoos, chambers launch We Got This to ensure businesses pull through and thrive

High water closes some trails in BX Creek area in Vernon

BX Ranch Dog Park remains open, but trails near the back are closed until further notice

COVID-19: ‘money needs to get out the door,’ Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster says

Cariboo North, Vernon-Monashee MLAs talk business with chamber of commerce

Kelowna Capital News plants a tree for Earth Day

Reporter Michael Rodriguez purchased and planted a tree to mark the 50th Earth Day

Mitchell’s Musings: And in the world of sports today, absolutely nothing

I miss sports. Now in this world of COVID-19 – with the… Continue reading

RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

North Shuswap police vehicle rammed as officers attempt to contain suspect

Man arrested, charged after Chase RCMP pursue him up forest service road

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Summerland woman searching for a new place to live

Mathie Franchuk says trailer where she has lived is in deplorable condition

Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

Seeds, starter plants and labour will be provided to participating gardeners

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

Most Read