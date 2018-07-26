RCMP have ‘violent struggle’ with South Okanagan priority offender

Penticton RCMP found themselves in a “violent struggle” with a man who had been released from jail just 10 days earlier.

On July 25, the RCMP targeted enforcement unit arrested Jordan Wall, 33, who put up a fight after officers allegedly observed him in possession of heroin/fentanyl while seated outside the welfare office.

RCMP said after identifying themselves to Wall and advising him he was under arrest he “began to violently resist and proceeded to assault the officers.”

Wall was eventually subdued and taken into custody and now faces charges of possession of drugs, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Const. James Grandy said Wall is of no fixed address and lives on the streets. He added that Wall was arrested under similar circumstances in late May.

“This is a prime example of what we don’t want in our city. My understanding is he moved to Penticton from Saskatchewan less than a year ago and has been a constant thorn in our side since his arrival,” said Cpl. Scott VanEvery of the RCMP targeted enforcement unit. “He needs to stop committing crime, or simply leave.”

Wall was remanded into custody on July 26.

