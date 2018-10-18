Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher (centre) presents Vernon Search and Rescue with the Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation for their work in helping to find the body of a missing North Okanagan man this summer. (RCMP photo)

RCMP honour Vernon Search and Rescue

Certificate of Appreciation awarded following summer work in locating body of missing Vernon man

They work well together, and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP has shown its appreciation for Vernon Search and Rescue by presenting the volunteer organization with the Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation.

On July 18 Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) personnel were called to assist the Lumby detachment of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP with the search of a missing male kayaker, whose vessel had been located empty on Mabel Lake.

VSAR responded with two boats and crews to begin a search that continued into the night. They continued the search throughout the next day and returned to the lake over the next week at various times to continue the search, without success.

RELATED: UPDATE: Search escalates for missing school teacher

On the evening of July 27, a VSAR crew was again on the water assisting with the search for the kayaker and noted evidence of the presence of a body nearby. The team continued the search in difficult and hazardous terrain and located the missing man more than 200 yards into the dense bush surrounding the lake.

The excellent work by this team brought a positive end to the search and allowed the family of the male to gain closure with the recovery of his body.

RELATED: RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

“The persistence and dedication to duty displayed by members of the Vernon Search and Rescue group is typical of their response in general,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher. “It is a credit to this team’s professionalism, training and dedication to the community which they serve.”

VSAR is a volunteer, non-profit charitable society, which has provided search and rescue services to the North Okanagan area since 1960.

To learn more about Vernon Search and Rescue or to donate visit https://www.vernonsar.ca/.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day
Next story
B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Just Posted

Grow ops left in legal weeds

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

RCMP honour Vernon Search and Rescue

Certificate of Appreciation awarded following summer work in locating body of missing Vernon man

Vernon peer support group praised

Canadian Mental Health Association praises work of volunteers in group

Fulton pins Panthers 7-0

Interior Junior Varsity Football League play

Sweet meets seductive for Vernon’s final Rocky Horror Show

Big Apple Productions’ The Rocky Horror Show is at O’Keefe Ranch Oct. 18-27

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Say cheese in Armstrong

Sixth annual Cheese – It’s a Natural event slated for Saturday, Nov. 3 at Armstrong’s Centennial Hall

Naramata honours Syilx culture

New community sign recognizes traditional name for area

Hall makes Team BC grade

Canada Games speed skating trials in Red Deer

Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Even though pot is legal, you can’t smoke in the car

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day

The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister

Nurses delivered thousands of postcards to the front steps of the B.C. legislature, each carrying a message for violence prevention

Most Read