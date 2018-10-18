RCMP honour Vernon Search and Rescue

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher (centre) presents Vernon Search and Rescue with the Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation for their work in helping to find the body of a missing North Okanagan man this summer. (RCMP photo)

They work well together, and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP has shown its appreciation for Vernon Search and Rescue by presenting the volunteer organization with the Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation.

On July 18 Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) personnel were called to assist the Lumby detachment of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP with the search of a missing male kayaker, whose vessel had been located empty on Mabel Lake.

VSAR responded with two boats and crews to begin a search that continued into the night. They continued the search throughout the next day and returned to the lake over the next week at various times to continue the search, without success.

On the evening of July 27, a VSAR crew was again on the water assisting with the search for the kayaker and noted evidence of the presence of a body nearby. The team continued the search in difficult and hazardous terrain and located the missing man more than 200 yards into the dense bush surrounding the lake.

The excellent work by this team brought a positive end to the search and allowed the family of the male to gain closure with the recovery of his body.

“The persistence and dedication to duty displayed by members of the Vernon Search and Rescue group is typical of their response in general,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher. “It is a credit to this team’s professionalism, training and dedication to the community which they serve.”

VSAR is a volunteer, non-profit charitable society, which has provided search and rescue services to the North Okanagan area since 1960.

To learn more about Vernon Search and Rescue or to donate visit https://www.vernonsar.ca/.



