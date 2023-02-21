Vernon’s Tamsen Van Beest (right) receives a Detachment Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for helping assist an injured senior. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Vernon’s Tamsen Van Beest (right) receives a Detachment Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for helping assist an injured senior. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

RCMP honour Vernon woman for assisting senior

Tamsen Van Beest stayed with a fallen, injured senior in considerable pain on an icy Vernon sidewalk

Tamsen Van Beest was not going to let her own appointment take her away from someonw who needed care.

Van Beest was out and about on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when she stopped to assist an elderly woman who had slipped and fallen on a sidewalk along Anderson Way, and was in considerable pain.

After learning medical help would be delayed, Van Beest cancelled a personal appointment and stayed with the injured woman, continuing to comfort and care for her until medical help arrived.

That decision earned Van Beest special regognition Feb. 16, when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP presented her with a Detachment Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation.

“We want to commend her for her compassion and willingness to go above and beyond to assist another person in need,” said the RCMP.

READ MORE: Okanagan teams victorious at B.C. Stick Curling finals

READ MORE: Vernon’s Cobs Bread doughnating to HOPE Outreach

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for triggering student with documented safety needs

Just Posted

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon’s Tamsen Van Beest (right) receives a Detachment Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for helping assist an injured senior. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
RCMP honour Vernon woman for assisting senior

Cory Petty of Cory Petty Construction (left) has tapped into the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Project to permanently land skilled workers like Luiz Fernando de Paula from Brazil. (Contributed)
Vernon business nails down skilled employees through immigration project

Armstrong’s Jack Campbell watches a rock slide through the house at the B.C. Stick Curling Championships held Feb. 17-19 at the Armstrong Curling Club. Campbell and partner Derrell Sears won the Open Division Championship. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan teams victorious at B.C. Stick Curling finals