RCMP honours Vernon youth

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Insp. Gord Stewart (left) presents Alec Healey (with his parents, Jen Ibuki and Brian Healey) with a certificate of appreciation after the Vernon youth helped police solve a stolen vehicle case. (RCMP photo)

A Vernon youth has been recognized by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for his tenacity and investigative skills.

Alec Healey was presented with a certificate of appreciation for his involvement in solving what was reported as a stolen vehicle file.

A week before Christmas, RCMP received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from the parking lot of the Econolodge Vernon in the 4100 block of 32nd Street. Police located the vehicle and arrested its two occupants for possession of stolen property. The pair were ultimately kept in custody.

As a part of the ongoing investigation, Econolodge manager Jenna Ibuki – Healey’s mother – thought things didn’t add up in regards to the report of the stolen vehicle. She told her son about the incident, at which time Healey took it upon himself to review hours of video surveillance until he identified the vehicle that had been reported stolen.

He downloaded the video and met with police to review his findings.

Based on Healey’s work, it quickly became evident that the account of the vehicle’s theft as explained to police differed from the events observed on the Econolodge video surveillance.

“Alec’s uncommon diligence and dedication were essential to a proper understanding of this investigation,” said Stewart. “On behalf of the community as a whole, I would like to express the utmost gratitude to Mr. Healy for his assistance with this investigation.”

As a result of this new information, the court did not approve charges and the vehicle’s occupants were released from custody.



