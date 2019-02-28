Ben Tyner was last seen Jan. 26 in Merritt. (Facebook photo)

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Mounties investigating the unsolved disappearance of a rancher in southern British Columbia are now appealing for dash-cam video as part of the search for clues.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says officers are seeking any video footage, including sequences from dashboard-mounted cameras on vehicles passing through Merritt or the Nicola Valley between Friday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 27.

READ MORE: ‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Ben Tyner managed the Nicola cattle ranch near Merritt and was last seen on Jan. 26., when rode out of the ranch on horseback, possibly to search for cattle in the surrounding hills.

The experienced, 32-year-old cowboy was reported missing two days later when his saddled horse was found wandering on a logging road off Highway 97 northwest of Merritt.

An extensive air and ground search was conducted, but Tyner has never been located.

Members of the RCMP’s major crime unit joined the investigation, although police have said there is no indication of foul play.

“The investigation continues to be a priority for the Merritt RCMP and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit,” says Merritt RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Lorne Wood in a news release.

The Canadian Press

