Oliver RCMP. (File photo)

RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Oliver

A man was shot and killed in the evening of June 13

A man was shot and killed in the 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive in Oliver late Saturday night.

On June 13, 2020, shortly before 11:30 p.m., Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive in Oliver.

Upon arrival officer’s discovered a deceased man with gunshot wounds.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with assistance from the South Okanagan RCMP.

The investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information suggests this was a targeted incident and there’s no danger to the general public.

The Southeast Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

