RCMP investigate after flagger is hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

The Sicamous RCMP are hoping for information from the public that will identify a driver who allegedly threw a full beer can at a flag person working on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 a male employee of a flagging crew was struck in the head with a can of beer as he was setting up a caution sign west of Sicamous. The can struck him with enough force to knock his hard hat and glasses off his head. RCMP say the hard hat prevented any significant injury.

The vehicle is described as a small black car with no front license plate. The victim couldn’t identify the make and model of the vehicle.

The information was relayed to the Salmon Arm RCMP hoping they could intercept the vehicle as it travelled west on the highway. A release from the RCMP said a time delay in the report being made to police resulted in the vehicle not being located.

“This incident illustrates the danger that highway flaggers face in their duties. The flagger could have easily been seriously injured by the dangerous and senseless actions of the person responsible for this assault,” the release reads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K for greenhouses

Just Posted

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Cherryville accident claims skier

Vancouver man dies in skiing accident

Lakeshore Park design a hit

New park pegged for Okanagan Landing scores with council, residents

Foundations have grant money for charities

Community Foundation North Okanagan teams up for info session with Vancouver Foundation

Canadian man credited with inventing the Pizza Pop dies at 89 in Vernon

In the 1960s, Paul Faraci owned a Winnipeg restaurant and came up with a twist on the calzone

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Every day is Pink Shirt Day

Bean Scene Coffee House and Rad Mountain Living partnership supports NOYFSS

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

‘One-of-a-kind’ South Okanagan agriculture advocate dies

Greg Norton served on the Agricultural Land Commission among a long list of agriculture positions

B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core

B.C. sending three youth rugby teams to Vegas Sevens

Players from across province recruited for elite sides

Most Read