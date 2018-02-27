RCMP investigate after flagger is hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

The Sicamous RCMP are hoping for information from the public that will identify a driver who allegedly threw a full beer can at a flag person working on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 a male employee of a flagging crew was struck in the head with a can of beer as he was setting up a caution sign west of Sicamous. The can struck him with enough force to knock his hard hat and glasses off his head. RCMP say the hard hat prevented any significant injury.

The vehicle is described as a small black car with no front license plate. The victim couldn’t identify the make and model of the vehicle.

The information was relayed to the Salmon Arm RCMP hoping they could intercept the vehicle as it travelled west on the highway. A release from the RCMP said a time delay in the report being made to police resulted in the vehicle not being located.

“This incident illustrates the danger that highway flaggers face in their duties. The flagger could have easily been seriously injured by the dangerous and senseless actions of the person responsible for this assault,” the release reads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.