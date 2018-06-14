RCMP investigate motorhome crash, fire near Enderby

The driver in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorhome is unaccounted for.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Hidden Lake where they discovered a motorhome consumed by fire after it collided with a tree off-road.

“An RCMP collision analyst has attended the scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“The RCMP police service dog and its handler were called to the scene to conduct a thorough search of the area, however, the sole occupant of the vehicle remains unaccounted for at this time.”

The RCMP is working closely with the family of the registered owner of the motorhome, however, the collision remains under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.



