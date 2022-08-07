RCMP investigate Okanagan Falls shooting

Woman found suffering from serious injuries Saturday, Aug. 6; man taken into custody without incident

Penticton RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in Okanagan Falls Saturday, Aug. 6, and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. A man was taken into custody without incident. (file photo)

One woman suffered serious injuries in a shooting incident in Okanagan Falls Saturday, Aug. 6.

At approximately 10 p.m., Penticton RCMP received a report of shots fired in the community located south of Penticton. Officers responded and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to hospital.

A male suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Police believe the two individuals knew each other, and say in a release there is no further risk to the public.

READ MORE: Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

READ MORE: Bodies found in burned-out vehicle near Summerland: RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictRCMPShooting