Few details being released into police presence

Few details are being released into a police presence on the Westside.

RCMP are investigating an Okanagan Indian Band property, on Willow Shore Crescent (off Head of the Lake Road).

“We currently have an on-going investigation out there right now, however are not releasing any details at this time,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.



