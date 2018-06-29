RCMP investigate Spallumcheen hit-and-run

Incident happened Thursday just after 10 a.m. on Highway 97A at Otter Lake Cross Road

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run highway collision Thursday in Spallumcheen.

Officers attended to a report of a collision just after 10 a.m. on Highway 97A near Otter Lake Cross Road.

“Officers learned that a grey Dodge Journey was travelling southbound on Highway 97A, when a white Pontiac Grand Am, also travelling southbound, entered the other vehicle’s lane, hitting the vehicle on the passenger side front-quarter panel,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“The white Pontiac Grand Am failed to stop and sped away from the scene at high rates of speed.”

No injuries were reported, however the Dodge Journey suffered extensive damage, causing it to lose the passenger front-quarter panel.

“With the damage done to the Dodge Journey, the suspect vehicle will undoubtedly have suffered some damage to the driver side of the vehicle,” said Brett.

If anyone witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police you are asked to call 250-546-3028.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.