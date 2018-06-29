RCMP investigate Spallumcheen hit-and-run

Incident happened Thursday just after 10 a.m. on Highway 97A at Otter Lake Cross Road

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run highway collision Thursday in Spallumcheen.

Officers attended to a report of a collision just after 10 a.m. on Highway 97A near Otter Lake Cross Road.

“Officers learned that a grey Dodge Journey was travelling southbound on Highway 97A, when a white Pontiac Grand Am, also travelling southbound, entered the other vehicle’s lane, hitting the vehicle on the passenger side front-quarter panel,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“The white Pontiac Grand Am failed to stop and sped away from the scene at high rates of speed.”

No injuries were reported, however the Dodge Journey suffered extensive damage, causing it to lose the passenger front-quarter panel.

“With the damage done to the Dodge Journey, the suspect vehicle will undoubtedly have suffered some damage to the driver side of the vehicle,” said Brett.

If anyone witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police you are asked to call 250-546-3028.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Previous story
Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges
Next story
Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

Just Posted

$30,000 worth of drugs found in Lake Country home

Vernon RCMP seized the drugs from the home and an arrest was made

Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers going on strike

BCGEU employees set to walk off job today at 3:01 p.m.

Update: Ten-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

RCMP investigate Spallumcheen hit-and-run

Incident happened Thursday just after 10 a.m. on Highway 97A at Otter Lake Cross Road

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance

A healthy, three-legged puppy is looking for a new home after surgery at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

VIDEO: Cycle for Sight fundraiser in Langley grows even bigger

More riders and larger donations in annual event to raise funds for retinal disease research

Six months later, rescued Cariboo cougar cub doing “fantastic”

Rocket finds a friend, Rosie, at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

B.C. businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Langley group looks to Bellingham to offer ‘revolutionary’ therapy not approved in Canada

Which Okanagan rib sauce will reign supreme?

Penticton Western News enters the Penticton Rotary Ribfest sauce competition

Talent agency raises doubts for requesting $9,000 after B.C. audition

Undiscovered Talent Group held an audition in Kelowna Saturday that was met with criticism

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

Grilling a Penticton Rotary Ribfest ribber: sauce is still secret

The Rotary Club of Penticton Ribfest, is a four-day foodie affair at Okanagan Lake Park

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Most Read