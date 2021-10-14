The body of 21-year old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton was found on Green Mountain Road on Oct. 13, 2021. (RCMP handout)

The body of 21-year old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton was found on Green Mountain Road on Oct. 13, 2021. (RCMP handout)

RCMP investigate suspicious death of 21-year-old Penticton man

Clayton Dyer was found dead on the side of the road Oct. 13

RCMP are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road on Penticton Indian Band land on Wednesday.

The body of 21-year-old Clayton Robert Dyer was discovered on Green Mountain Road around 4:48 p.m. on Oct 13.

Evidence at the scene suggests the death was suspicious, said police.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken command of the investigation and is working with the Penticton Indian Band and B.C. Coroner’s Service.

“We have now confirmed the victim is 21-year old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton. We are releasing a photo and Mr. Dyer’s identity in the hope that it will advance our investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“We are asking anyone who might have had contact with Dyer or have any information regarding his whereabouts since Saturday, Oct. 9 to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Section information line at 1-877-987-8477.

This is the second suspicious death of a young man in two months, after 22-year-old Taig Savage was found murdered at Penticton Secondary School. His death remains unsolved.

READ MORE: Mounties identify murder victim found at Penticton high school

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
‘When will the rebuild actually happen?’: TSB report findings cause stir over future of Lytton
Next story
West Coast First Nations’ child care repatriation an early success story

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers pay tribute to the long junior and senior hockey history in the city with its 60th anniversary B.C. Hockey League Retro Theme jersey. The league unveiled jerseys for all but the expansion Cranbrook Bucks on Thursday, Oct. 14. (BCHL Video Grab)
VIDEO: Vernon Vipers salute city’s lengthy hockey history in retro jersey

Lots of players surround this long pass attempt which was eventually knocked down by Kelowna Okanagan Sun Blue’s Bryce Beauchemin (81) in front of Vernon Magnums receiver Gabriel Adam during Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam league play Sunday, Oct. 10, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Magnums leave Kelowna Sun feeling blue

Lake Country’s Peter Grier Elementary is one of five schools in the community with potential COVID-19 exposures listed. (Jennifer Smith - Calendar staff)
COVID-19 exposures at all five Lake Country schools

A recovery fund has been set up for the Okanagan Indian Band following the White Rock Lake wildfire, with a goal of raising $50,000. (OKIB photo)
Okanagan Indian Band raising recovery funds from White Rock Lake wildfire