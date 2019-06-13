Truck fire at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, June 13 in Vernon. (Contributed - Vernon Fire Rescue)

Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon

Incident took place 12:40 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the 4200 block of 20th Street

Investigation into a suspicious truck fire in Vernon Wednesday night stemmed from a stolen report out of West Kelowna dating back to May 24.

Just after 12 a.m. June 13, the Vernon RCMP were advised by Vernon Fire Rescue Services they were on scene battling a suspicious vehicle fire located at 20th Street and 42nd Avenue. Officers arrived on scene to find the fire extinguished by firefighters on a small Ford Ranger pickup truck.

“Through further investigation, front line officers determined the truck was reported stolen out of West Kelowna BC, on May 24, 2019,” states RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “The circumstances into the stolen vehicle and arson remains under investigation at this time. No one was injured as a result of the fire.”

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle and fire are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Original: 7:20 a.m. Thursday

Vernon fire rescue attended a truck fire at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the 4200 block of 20th Street in Vernon.

RCMP are currently investigating the incident.

The Morning Star has reached out to RCMP for more details.

More to come.

Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon

Incident took place 12:40 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the 4200 block of 20th Street

