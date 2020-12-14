RCMP were still on scene at Black Mountain townhouse complex unit Monday morning at the unit where a tenant died outside in the driveway on Sunday night. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)

RCMP arrest one after body discovered in Kelowna

Paramedics unable to revive man found in driveway of Margaret’s Landing town homes

A disturbance in a Black Mountain townhouse complex led to the discovery of a badly injured man outside in a driveway on Sunday night.

The body was discovered sometime before 9:45 p.m. behind a parked car at a townhouse complex, 1749 Hwy 33 East next to the Esso gas station.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP, one man is in custody.

“The investigation is in its’ early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined amount of time,” says Cpl. Noseworthy. “This tragic incident appears to be isolated in nature, and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public.”

The townhouse complex, called Margaret’s Landing, was built by Ki-Lo-Na Friendship Society with the support of BC Housing and the Aboriginal Housing Management Association, with construction completed and opened to tenants this fall.

Darwin, a resident of the complex, said he received a call from a neighbour of the #1 unit complaining about excessive noise, asking him if he could check it out.

Darwin said he was aware of the person who lived in the unit but didn’t know him personally.

He explained that he went in the front door of the unit and began to notice a trail of blood, which led him to the back door as the trail became progressively worse.

He opened the back door and saw the 27-year-old tenant lying on the driveway.

“I couldn’t tell if he was wounded or not but there was a lot of blood,” said Darwin.

He said someone called 911 and paramedics were quick on the scene.

The Kelowna RCMP Major Crime Unit has assumed the investigation.

The BC Coroner’s Service has initiated its own investigation.

Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.

