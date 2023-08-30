RCMP investigating multi-vehicle smash up in Vernon parking lot

Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

At least three vehicles sustained major damage in a parking lot crash Wednesday morning.

Tow trucks and RCMP were at the Vernon Square lot, near White Spot, around 10 a.m.

A Volkswagen sedan appears to have possibly collided with a parked car, while there is damage to another car.

Vehicles with severe damage, being held together with duct tape, were towed away from the scene.

The Morning Star has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more details.

READ MORE: Black bear spotted in popular Vernon park

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCrimeRCMPVernon

Previous story
Penticton to Kelowna bus service cancelled
Next story
Northwest Territories extend State of Emergency another 2 weeks

Just Posted

Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
RCMP investigating multi-vehicle smash up in Vernon parking lot

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen hosts its fourth annual Outdoor Film Festival Sept. 7-10. (Contributed)
Outdoor film festival set for Spallumcheen farm

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. As students across British Columbia gear up for their return to school next week, parents in communities devastated by wildfires are grappling with what that may look like for their kids.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Forest playground gone for students going back to school in West Kelowna

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s adult-only (19+) outdoor games night, barbecue and movie, featuring Happy Gilmore, has been re-scheduled to Mackie House in Coldstream Wednesday, Sept. 13. (Contributed)
Vernon Winter Carnival tees up movie/games night in new venue