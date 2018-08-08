RCMP investigating sexual assault on B.C. city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Penticton RCMP are looking for the public’s help as they investigate a sexual assault on a city employee.

The assault occurred on Aug. 3 at about 8 a.m. while the city employee was working on landscaping in the south end of the town. The man, whose identity is unknown, approached the lone employee as she was weedeating and began making lewd comments; when the employee began to walk away she was grabbed from behind, but was able to get away from the man without further issue.

The man was described as Caucasian, in his 50s, 6 feet tall, bald, wearing a navy blue tank-top, black shorts, black work boots and had a faded tattoo on his right upper arm.

Should the public have any information, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast
Next story
Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

Just Posted

Mabel Creek fire size clarified

Active wildfire closer to 200 hectares and out of control

Vernon business strata board complains over turn design

Turn in to Alpine Centre from Coldstream, and right-turn out deemed “dangerous” by board

Fires indirectly burn Enderby business

Mabel Lake Resort flooded with calls from tourists concerned about area wildfires

Vernon Sparkes Corn Stand robbed

Sparkes Corn Stand employee in Vernon snaps picture of suspect vehicle seconds after being robbed

Vernon park paving project commences

Paving at N’Kwala Park in the BX on until Aug. 16; parking lot closed, park still open

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Vernon Performing Arts Centre presents Laurier Memorial enactment

Words of Our Chiefs plays at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 5

Acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter rocks Lorenzo’s

Kara Grainger performs Sept. 1 and 2

Allan Brooks Nature Centre August lineup changes made

Two events cancelled

Okanagan Screen Arts film a love letter to motherhood

Film screens at Vernon Towne Cinema Aug. 13

Gallery favourite returns to Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames in Vernon

Teyjah McAren is the artist of the month for August

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Scientists probe ‘next steps’ after emaciated orca finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see how to best treat J50

Most Read