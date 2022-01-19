RCMP investigating shots fired behind Penticton’s Flamingo Motel

Bullet casings and a single bullet hole were found at the scene

Penticton RCMP are investigating a brazen daylight shooting at the Flamingo Motel in Penticton Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the alley behind the hotel on Skaha Lake Road.

Officers found empty bullet casings in the alleyway as well as a single bullet hole in a rear window of the motel. No injuries were reported.

“This was a very reckless act which involved someone discharging a firearm in a highly populated and busy area of the community which could have had devastating consequences. We have engaged multiple specialized sections to assist in this ongoing investigation” said Penticton RCMP Sgt. Andrew Baylis. “Even though this occurred in a public area, we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

READ ALSO: B.C. watchdog deems fatal crash on Okanagan Lake ‘very unfortunate accident’

Investigators are asking for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any other information, to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.