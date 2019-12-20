RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Police just east of Jasper National Park have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old child believed to have been abducted by his father.

RCMP issued the alert early Friday morning and say Waylon Armstrong was abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Investigators are looking for Cody Armstrong, who is described as five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a grey shirt with stanfield long johns.

They described Waylon as having blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a onesie with moose prints on it.

Police say the two were last seen leaving a residence in Brule while driving a 2002 medium green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate BSF3524.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect to call police immediately and to not approach the truck.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt
Next story
One year later: Looking back on the storm that broke the White Rock Pier

Just Posted

WATCH: Protesters stand steadfast throughout Sagmoen trial

The group of protesters has been growing as the trial of Curtis Sagmoen nears conclusion

Vernon man takes advantage of snowy situation

Flurries and showers in forecast

Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Heavy snow falling throughout BC Interior, roads treacherous

Vernon grocer donates $10K to food bank

‘Taking care of each other is the first step in building sustainable, healthy communities’: CEO

Highways and school bus routes No. 1 priority: North Okanagan road contractor

Crews ready to tackle snow storm set for region

Monsters go Motown for Vernon’s New Year’s Eve party

Funk and disco light up Prestige Lodge Dec. 31

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow…

There is always magic in a white Christmas

A number of B.C. highways closed as heavy snow continues to fall across southern B.C.

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Morning Start: Is there any coffee left in the pot? Meet the Trojan Room

Your morning start for Friday, December 20, 2019.

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

One year later: Looking back on the storm that broke the White Rock Pier

One year later, the 105 year-old structure is complete again, but fundraising continues

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Winter storm to continue hammering Revelstoke: Highway 1 to close Friday

Up to 75 cm of snow is expected to fall

Most Read