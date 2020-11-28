RCMP issue warning after woman assaulted while walking in Kelowna

On Saturday, the unknown man ran up and grabbed her in an inappropriate manner before fleeing

The Kelowna RCMP is warning the public after a woman was grabbed by an unknown man while walking in Rutland.

Police issued the warning Saturday (Nov. 28) night, asking the public for any information they might have.

At about 5 p.m. the woman was walking in the area of Dodd Road and Bach Road when an unknown man ran up and grabbed her in an inappropriate manner before fleeing on foot. Police say she was not injured.

Police say this was done in the presence of two other people the woman was walking with. The man was last seen in the area of Hemlock Road.

Two days ago, a similar incident occurred in Vernon.

RCMP Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy said the woman, although not injured, was extremely shaken by the experience.

“We are urging the public to remain vigilant and report all suspicious or criminal activity immediately,” she said.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

About six feet tall

Thin build

Police say he was last seen wearing a black non-medical face mask, a grey jacket with the hood up, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

