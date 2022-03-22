(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

RCMP lay homicide charges in Lillooet murder investigation

35-year-old Justin Ehlert from Lillooet has been charged with homicide

Lillooet RCMP have laid homicide charges against 35-year-old Justin Ehlert in the death of Lillooet man, Leeland Alexander.

On March 15, RCMP were advised of a man down in the 600 block of Main Street in Lillooet. RCMP located Alexander with serious injuries. He was transported to the Lillooet hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sgt. Chris Manseau, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, thanked witnesses who came forward to assist with evidence gathering in the case. Manseau also thanked the Statlimx Tribal Police, who were on scene before the RCMP arrived on March 15.

Ehlert is being held in custody pending a future court date.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the Lillooet RCMP at 250-256-4244.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C.. homicides

Previous story
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Next story
‘Self-centred’: Former colleague testifies against disgraced Kelowna social worker

Just Posted

The Oyama boat launch, and other Lake Country launches, could soon charge fees to commercial users. (Jennifer Smith - Calendar Staff)
Lake Country on board with commercial boat launch fees

(File photo)
Okanagan hospitals experience ‘baby bump’ in 2021

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers forward Dane Campbell (11) takes a nudge from South Delta defenceman Thomas Denney as Storm goalie Mason Buors follows the puck during action Monday, March 21, at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey finals at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
South Delta Storm blow away Vernon Vipers’ Tier 2 chances