RCMP look for men who helped in Lake Country jet ski accident

Two men in a boat offered help following a collision about 40-feet from shore Thursday

RCMP are looking to speak with two men aboard a boat Thursday afternoon in Lake Country, who provided much needed assistance to a pair of jet-ski operators who collided on Wood Lake.

Just before 3:30 p.m., RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services and the Lake Country Fire Department who were responding to a report of a vessel crash on the waters of Wood Lake near Oyama.

Police learned that two jet-ski operators had collided approximately 40 feet from the shoreline and were assisted ashore by two unknown men aboard a boat.

Both jet-ski operators were medically assessed and released at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services. Only one reported minor injuries to police.

Investigators at the scene subsequently entered into an impaired operation of a vessel investigation after one of the Sea-Doo operators displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A demand was provided to the 37-year-old Edmonton man who was transported to the Kelowna detachment where he provided samples his breath.

The breath test results were allegedly twice the legal limit. He now faces potential criminal charges and is expected to make his first appearance in Kelowna Law Courts.

“RCMP are asking for any additional witnesses to come forward,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “We are especially interested in speaking with the two men who assisted the two jet-ski operators safely off the water.”

If you witnessed this water collision and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.


