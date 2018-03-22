RCMP look to return property to owners

If you have photo or can ID property, see Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Call it the RCMP’s version of spring tidying.

Police are trying to get property back to their rightful owners.

If any of the property pictured here looks familiar, the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP asks the rightful owners to come forward and claim.

“Please note you will be asked to identify the items with a photo or by way of any distinctive markings,” said spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Property can be claimed by calling the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and attending the local detachment at 3402-30th Street and speaking to Cst. T.Kineshanko.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.