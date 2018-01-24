RCMP looking for ring’s owner

Piece of jewelry found at SilverStar Mountain Resort turned in by Good Samaritan

  • Jan. 24, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a found diamond ring.

A diamond ring was turned into the detachment by a Good Samaritan Wednesday.

The ring is described as having a clear round centre stone with five blue and five red stones on the side. The ring was found up at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Monday on a walking path near the Silver Lake Lodge.

Police would like to see the ring returned to its rightful owner who should be able to provide proof of ownership.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2018-1685.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope
Next story
New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Just Posted

RCMP looking for ring’s owner

Piece of jewelry found at SilverStar Mountain Resort turned in by Good Samaritan

Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Incident happened in Armstrong, where man allegedly assaulted parents in home

Seaton students dodge RCMP

Vernon school defeats cops – again – in annual dodge ball game for charity

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Councillor drumming up Lumby Days support with ‘rant’

Nick Hodge writes tongue-in-cheek Facebook post opposing Mardi Gras theme

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

Closer look at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts field in Penticton

There will be many historic elements to the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Man behind Slack and Flickr to be honoured by University of Victoria

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack following his graduation from UVic in 1996

Program provides sampling of trades

Fulton Secondary’s first semester of Youth Exploring the Trades Program a success

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

Most Read