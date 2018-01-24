RCMP looking for ring’s owner

Piece of jewelry found at SilverStar Mountain Resort turned in by Good Samaritan

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a found diamond ring.

A diamond ring was turned into the detachment by a Good Samaritan Wednesday.

The ring is described as having a clear round centre stone with five blue and five red stones on the side. The ring was found up at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Monday on a walking path near the Silver Lake Lodge.

Police would like to see the ring returned to its rightful owner who should be able to provide proof of ownership.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2018-1685.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.