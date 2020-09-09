RCMP are trying to identify two men in relation to an ongoing investigation. (File photo)

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

RCMP are trying to identify two men who may have witnessed a wellness check involving UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang and an RCMP officer.

Police claimed Sept. 9 the appeal to the public is in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Two men were captured on video in the lobby of a Kelowna residential building at 883 Academy Way, On Jan. 20 at approx. 5:45 p.m. This is believed to be connected to the wellness check of Mona Wang where she claims she was assaulted by an RCMP officer.

The RCMP Southeast District General Investigation Section (SED GIS) have not yet been able to identify the men.

At the end of August, an external police agency stated the Kelowna RCMP needs to complete further investigation into the alleged misconduct by one of its members involving a wellness check on a UBC Okanagan student earlier this summer.

Pictured below going up the stairway, the first unknown man is described as light skinned, with light hair, clean shaven, wearing a jacket (potentially green in colour) and blue jeans.

(RCMP)

Pictured below, the second man is described as dark skinned, with dark hair and facial hair, wearing a dark coloured (possibly blue) winter jacket, with an orange lined hood and a dark coloured backpack. This man is seen entering the lobby through the glass doors.

(RCMP)

Those with information are encouraged to contact RCMP.

“We are looking to identify these men as we believe they may have been witnesses and could provide important information in relation to an on-going investigation. If you are these men, or can identify them you are asked to contact the Cpl. Tyler Bell at 250-491-5362,” said RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

