(Wikimedia Commons)

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

The Barriere RCMP are looking for witnesses as the investigation into the fatal snowmobiling incident on Harp Mountain continues.

On Jan. 28, a Kamloops man died after falling into a creek bed where he became pinned under his snowmobile, police said in a news release.

One person then stayed with the man, and the two others took off on their sled to try to get into an area where their cell phones worked to call for assistance to free their trapped friend.

Search and Rescue members were deployed to recover the body.

The Barriere RCMP would now like to speak with any snowmobilers who assisted the search team at the scene by calling 250-672-9918.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Life sentence for young B.C. man who murdered his mother
Next story
UPDATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Just Posted

Police seek purse snatcher

Woman in 70s has purse yanked from shoulder by cyclist in downtown Vernon

Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

B.C. Government conducting agriculture waste review

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school, says Premier John Horgan

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Regional tourism job fair seeking early bird registrants

Looking for a summer job? TOTA and go2HR say they can help

B&E suspect arrested at traffic stop

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP make arrest in connection with home break-in

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Alberta premier ramps up pipeline battle

No electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

Great Big Sea fame raises funds for CMHA

Former Great Big Sea member Séan McCann shares his story for an upcoming show with CMHA March 4

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Most Read