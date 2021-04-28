RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death of woman in North Shuswap

Police say man taken into custody was well known to deceased

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo)

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman whose body was located at a North Shuswap residence.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, officers with the Chase detachment were dispatched to a residence in the 8600 block of Holding Road near Adams Lake. Inside the home they found a woman’s dead body.

A man was taken into custody without incident, said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, Unit Commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which has taken over the police investigation with support from Chase RCMP.

Aschenbrenner noted the death is being considered suspicious at this time.

Read more: Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Read more: Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

According to police, the man taken into custody was well known to the deceased, and the RCMP do not believe there is any risk to the general public.

The BC Coroners Service has launched its own investigation into the woman’s death.

Police ask anyone with information that might assist with the investigation to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

lachlan@saobserver.net

General

RCMP