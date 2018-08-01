RCMP make drug bust at Vernon home

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence deemed a problem premise yesterday.

The Targeted Policing Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant on a residence in the 3900 block of 32nd Street at 3 p.m. At the time of the warrant execution several persons were at the location, four of which were arrested for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and taken into police custody.

The search resulted in the seizure of large quantities of what police believe to be methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl along with Canadian currency and other items related to drug trafficking.

“The residence, where the warrant was executed, was identified as a problem premise in our community being used to traffic street level quantities of drugs,” states Sgt. David Evans, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit. “Our efforts will continue to disrupt activities at this location until the illegal activity ceases.”

The four subjects were released from custody while the RCMP continues its investigation and considers charges.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.