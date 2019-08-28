RCMP names Penticton’s next top cop to replace Supt. Ted De Jager

Insp. Brian Hunter, currently the officer in charge of the Port Alberni RCMP Detachment, will be relocating to Penticton as the next detachment commander for the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment. Hunter will be replacing Supt. Ted De Jager, who is relocating to Surrey for a new position at RCMP headquarters. (Photo Submitted)

The successor to Penticton RCMP detachment’s Supt. Ted De Jager has been officially selected.

Insp. Brian Hunter has been appointed as the new detachment commander for the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment, according to a release from the city. The appointment was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the RCMP National Headquarters.

“Inspector Hunter currently serves as the officer in charge (OIC) of the Port Alberni RCMP Detachment, a position he has held since 2016. Prior to this he was the OIC for the Oceanside Detachment, starting in 2008,” states the City of Penticton release. “Overall, Inspector Hunter’s RCMP career has spanned 26 years with additional appointments and deployments in Shawnigan Lake, Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake.”

Hunter’s appointment comes with the approval of both Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, commander of the RCMP’s Southeast District, and Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“Inspector Hunter is a seasoned leader to take on the role as the incoming OIC of Penticton and South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment. He has a vast experience in policing throughout this diverse province and certainly understands the challenges and opportunities within the region,” said Haugili in the release. “I am confident he is the right fit and will continue to focus on the initiatives that are important for our communities.”

“Council is pleased a final decision has been made to fill this critical policing role,” said Vassilaki in the release. “We are confident that Inspector Hunter’s experience will make him an approachable community leader who will listen to the concerns of our residents on matters concerning homelessness, drug use, mental illness and property crime while his knowledge of community policing will ensure the laws of Canada are upheld. In the coming weeks, Council and I look forward to meeting with Inspector Hunter to discuss the necessary alignment of the RCMP’s duties and functions with the Community Safety priorities set by Council.”

No official start date for Hunter has been announced, but the releases states he and his wife, Julie, are excited to relocate to the city. It is anticipated that his predecessor will be making the transition to the RCMP headquarters in Surrey this fall. De Jager told Western News staff in an earlier interview that his new position, detachment commander of service delivery, will look at resource problems affecting the RCMP.

“The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen region is an extremely vibrant community with so many great people and organizations at the backbone of what makes the area a great place to live, work and play,” said Hunter in the release. “I am looking forward to connecting with our Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP team and community partners to continue a collaborative approach in reducing crime.”

