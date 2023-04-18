The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges for a Highway Patrol officer after a 2022 crash that injured two civilians. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges for a Highway Patrol officer after a 2022 crash that injured two civilians. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP officer involved in South Okanagan crash could face charges

B.C. police watchdog recommends charges after the 2022 crash involving a civilian pickup

The province’s police watchdog is recommending charges against a B.C. Highway Patrol officer who crashed into a civilian in Okanagan Falls in 2022.

On July 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. the officer was responding to an unrelated incident when they crashed into a civilian pickup truck at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were both injured in the collision and transported to a hospital for treatment. One was described as having serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

READ MORE: B.C. police watchdog investigates Okanagan Falls car crash that injures 2

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) launched into an investigation following the crash, and on Tuesday, April 18 completed their work.

The IIO’s chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, King’s counsel, found that there was reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed a driving offence.

The report and evidence has been forwarded on to the BC Prosecution Service to decide whether to formally lay charges.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest.

While the matter is with Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island couple camps at B.C. legislature to protest apprehension of newborn
Next story
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report

Just Posted

Brad Hladik played eight games last year on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball for the Thunderbirds (UBC Thunderbirds Photo).
Vernon football player named to U Sports top showcase game

Vernon Community Singers dressed for the 1970s, left to right Pauline Huseby, Maaike vanZwaaij, Julie Pick, Janet Irving, Debbie Simpson, Renee deTourdonnet, John Irving, Wendy Waters, Ardene Howe and Marsha Thompson. (Contributed)
Songs from the ’70s get Vernon singers in the groove

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released this photo of a suspect involved in a theft that took place Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with the hope that a member of the public will be able to identify them. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help identifying Vernon theft suspect

Coldstream’s Dean Francks (left, with daughter Kristen after the pair won the B.C. Senior Girls AA Volleyball Championship in Merritt in December 2022) has been named a B.C. School Sports Citation of Excellence Award Winner for 2022-23. (Contributed)
Coldstream community coach collects citation

Pop-up banner image