Air ambulance flew a boy from a Lumby home to Kelowna General Hospital, where he died Sunday, April 5. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP probe sudden death of Lumby child

8 year old flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Investigations are continuing into the sudden death of a young boy from a home in Lumby over the weekend.

“The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of an eight-year-old boy, who passed away at Kelowna General Hospital on April 5, 2020,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services at an address in the Lumby area Saturday, April 4.

The child was flown by BC air ambulance to Kelowna that evening and pronounced deceased during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 5.

To respect the privacy of the deceased, the boy’s name will not be released.

But the Vernon School District confirms that he was one of its students.

“The School District will continue to work closely with the RCMP and will provide additional information if appropriate,” said Maritza Reilly, district communications coordinator.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release at this time.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cancels Lumby and Cherryville’s biggest events

READ MORE: Former Lumby councillor fondly remembered

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: City of Vernon follows provincial, federal directives
Next story
UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

Just Posted

COVID-19: City of Vernon follows provincial, federal directives

‘We do this to keep you safe,’ mayor says

City of Vernon encourages safe Easter long weekend amid COVID-19

‘This is the time we need to celebrate each other,’ Vernon Mayor says

RCMP probe sudden death of Lumby child

8 year old flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Largest and brightest full moon of the year was most visible on April 7

COVID-19: Vernon flag football, touch rugby leagues cancelled

Both leagues are spring-summer seasons

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

COVID-19: In uncertain times, it is a fine line that separates calm and chaos

To the Editor: A friend of mine who works as a frontline… Continue reading

COVID-19: B.C. students describe life during pandemic

Most teens wonder what the future will be like after COVID-19

COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

Technology brings more choices

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

COVID-19 self-isolation plan or quarantine, returning B.C. residents told

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

Appointments available at Summerland after hours clinic

Telephone and video communications will be provided during COVID-19 pandemic

Fire on evening of April 7 reported near Pyramid Provincial Park

A small wildfire near Pyramid Provincial Park south of Summerland is under… Continue reading

Most Read