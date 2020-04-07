RCMP have a charged a 28-year-old Penticton man with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. (File photo)

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

A police pursuit in Okanagan Falls on the morning of April 1 resulted in the arrest of an alleged auto theft suspect.

The previous morning, an officer in Oliver spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Penticton.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP investigating early morning shooting

RCMP explained in a release that officers were unable to stop the vehicle at the time, as it was unsafe to do so.

At 8:30 a.m. the following morning (April 1) the Oliver RCMP officer observed the stolen vehicle parked in an alleyway in Okanagan Falls. Several plainclothes officers from Penticton arrived in the area, and positioned themselves strategically to prevent risk to the general public.

At 9:00 a.m., a man was observed starting the vehicle and driving away. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle and arrest the suspect without risk to the public.

Twenty-eight-year-old Seamus Kirby of Penticton has been charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

“While our community is in the midst of a public health crisis, our officers are out working tirelessly, continuing our mission of making our streets safe,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP have the busiest detachment in B.C.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap residents, distiller respond to safety, sanitization needs at seniors care facilities
Next story
Easter bunny to send ambassador to Golden for weekend drive-by

Just Posted

Game over for North Okanagan youth soccer

Spring league refunds 1,500 registrations amid COVID-19

Vernon pedestrian struck

Individual found on the ground on 43rd Street was responsive; seen getting to feet

North Okanagan company seeks help selecting charity

N0r-Val Rentals wants the community to nominate a recipient worthy of $3,000

UPDATE: One arrest in manhunt for ‘armed’ suspects near Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

COVID-19: Vernon company creates reusable respirators

From athletes to those most at risk, VO2 Master’s adapts production to fill PPE need

Lifestyles Coffee in Lake Country creates funny video of couple stuck in quarantine

Lifestyles Coffee is located at 10058 BC-97 unit 4, Lake Country, B.C.

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

Shuswap residents, distiller respond to safety, sanitization needs at seniors care facilities

Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery shifts to making sanitizer to support community

VIDEO: Teachers at Kelowna middle school shoot video to show support for students

KLO teachers Kayla Rose and Tonia Macgregor were the minds behind the gesture

Easter bunny to send ambassador to Golden for weekend drive-by

The Easter bunny will be sending his emissary, Egglebert Bunny, to celebrate Easter with Golden

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COVID-19: Kelowna’s Grey Hearts Denim to manufacture protective masks

The Kelowna based clothing company has been in operation since mid-February

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen cuts two positions

Management roles cut as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read