RCMP raid of rural property related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

Chase and Kamloops RCMP execute search warrant in connection to ongoing investigation

UPDATE:

Kamloops This Week

Police have executed a search warrant on a property near Chase in connection with an ongoing investigation of a robbery last week at an illegal cannabis shop in Kamloops.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said officers out of Kamloops used the town’s detachment as a staging area on Thursday morning before heading out to a rural property off of Kamloops-Shuswap Road on Adams Lake Indian Band land.

Kennedy said Chase RCMP assisted members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team with the search, part of an ongoing investigation into the March 9 robbery of the Phyven Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary at 829 Victoria St.

In that robbery — one of many in Kamloops recently, one man was brandishing a knife and the other had a long-barrelled firearm. Both were wearing masks.

No one was injured in the 6:30 p.m. robbery and the suspects fled the scene with cash and cannabis and were seen leaving in brown 2019 GMC Canyon pickup truck, which was later discovered near River Street and had been reported stolen from Chase.

The first suspect was described as a First Nations male with a red brimmed ball cap, toque and a beige Carhartt-style jacket. The second suspect, noted as taller and larger than the first, wore beige pants and had a piercing under his eye described as “two jewels, similar to a belly-button piercing.”

Original:

Police have executed a search warrant on a property near Chase in relation to an ongoing investigation of a Kamloops robbery.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said officers out of Kamloops used the local detachment as a staging area Thursday morning, March 14, before heading out to a rural property off of Kamloops-Shuswap Road on Adams Lake Indian Band land.

Kennedy said Chase RCMP assisted members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team with the search, part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery that occurred in Kamloops.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

