Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

RCMP recruiting for ‘exciting career’ in Vernon

RCMP recruiting new police officers with Sept. 2 presentation

The RCMP is hiring, and an upcoming presentation in Vernon will offer would-be recruits a glimpse of the exciting career opportunity.

In a Wednesday press release, the RCMP said there is a need for police officers from all backgrounds and they’re looking for people who are “physically fit, up for a challenge and ready to make a difference wherever they’re posted.”

The career presentation will take place at the Vernon Best Western (4790-34th Street) on Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. The hour-long presentation will offer the chance to hear first-hand from recruiters about a career as a police officer, getting into the details of the recruiting process including the requirements and expectations for applying and how to prepare for each stage.

To register, call 1-877-726-7472 or email lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Be sure to include your name, email address or phone number and the date and location of the presentation. Those who will attend are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the rpesentation with identification.

For more information, visit rcmpcareers.ca.

