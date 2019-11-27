RCMP reminds Coldstream to lock car doors

RCMP’s third-quarter report sees 61 property offences in area

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are telling Coldstream residents to do their part to prevent crime by keeping their vehicles locked.

The warning came after Supt. Shawna Baher told Coldstream council there were 61 property offences in the community in RCMP’s third-quarter report.

“People feel it’s safe to leave valuables in their car and they’re broken into,” Supt. Baher said. “Those things need to be taken into the residence.

Ensuring windows are closed, vehicle doors are locked and is parked in well-lit areas are ways to deter incidents of theft.

While out and about, ensuring valuables are hidden from sight also aids in preventing car break ins.

Supt. Baher told council this message extends to bicycles as well.

Unlocked bicycles often fall prey to crimes of opportunity.

with Greater Vernon Chamber files

