RCMP request help in their investigation of the shooting and killing of a horse on Grandview Bench Road in early October. (File photo)

RCMP request help in their investigation of the shooting and killing of a horse on Grandview Bench Road in early October. (File photo)

RCMP request help in shooting death of horse near Salmon Arm

Police say killing took place between Oct. 8 and 9

Salmon Arm RCMP want the public’s help finding the person who shot a horse recently.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers were called on Oct. 9 to a property in the 800-block of Grandview Bench Road regarding a report of a horse being shot and killed.

“We are working closely with the BC SPCA in the investigation but need public assistance to help advance it,” said West in a news release.

He asked that anyone who was on that section of Grandview Bench Road between 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 or anyone with information that could help the investigation, to call police.

The Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment can be reached at 250-832-6044.

Read more: Chase RCMP unable to locate suspect in alleged assault of girl



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

horseRCMPSalmon Arm

Previous story
Trudeau unveils Canada’s new COVID vaccine passport for domestic, international travel
Next story
Woman injured by Nelson snowbank wins new trial against city: Canada’s top court

Just Posted

School District 83 trustees opened discussion on mandatory vaccination of school district staff at their Oct. 19 board meeting. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap trustees open discussion on mandatory vaccination of staff

BC Children’s Hospital investigator, Dr. Tamara Vanderwal, who hails from Vernon, was awarded a $100,000 grant from Brain Canada’s Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research Program. (BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute - Facebook)
Doctor from Vernon awarded $100K for brain research

A trailer burst into flames in Lumby Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Josh Dyck photo)
Travel trailer bursts into flames near Lumby

The annual Ski Swap is Oct. 19 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Vernon ski swap back for 52nd year