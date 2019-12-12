RCMP Sgt. Brian Sampson holds the raven he rescued from the TCH near Duncan. (Submitted photo)

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Police were called to a report of an injured raven near the Trans Canada Highway and Somenos Road in Duncan on Vancouver Island on Nov. 20.

The injured bird was found on the centre median of the highway with vehicles travelling at highway speeds on either side.

RCMP Sgt. Brian Sampson, from the British Columbia Integrated Impaired Driving Unit, was nearby and first on scene to rescue the injured bird.

The raven was indeed hurt and understandably a little aggressive and threatened by the officer’s presence, however thanks to the quick reaction of the police officer, the raven was taken into custody without issue.

The injured bird was safely delivered to The Raptors centre which provided medical care to rehabilitate the raven, and it is expected to make a full recovery.

